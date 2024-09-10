Aaron Rodgers Interception Led to Perfect Adam Sandler Joke During 'ManningCast'
Timing is everything.
That lesson was reinforced by actor, comedian and New York Jets fan Adam Sandler's appearance on ESPN's ManningCast with Peyton and Eli Manning during the San Francisco 49ers' 32-19 win over the Jets at Levi's Stadium on Monday night.
Moments after Sandler joined the Manning brothers on the telecast midway through the third quarter, Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers's pass intended for wide receiver Garrett Wilson was tipped into the air and intercepted by 49ers linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles.
Sandler, always prepared with a joke, didn't miss a beat.
"See, maybe you should get rid of me," Sandler said as the Mannings laughed. "I don't wanna be here. I'm going. That was terrible ... This was a mistake."
Sandler clearly felt he was a bad luck charm for his Jets. If it makes him feel any better, it was an uneven performance even before he showed up on ManningCast.
The Jets marched down the field for a 12-play, 70-yard touchdown drive to take a 7-3 lead in the first quarter, then didn't score again until Sandler made his appearance about halfway through the third quarter.
So don't be too hard on yourself, Adam.