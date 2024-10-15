Aaron Rodgers Issued Urgent Plea to Save Jets’ Season After Davante Adams Trade
Aaron Rodgers knows there are no excuses for the New York Jets now.
On Tuesday, the Jets made a huge trade, acquiring All-Pro receiver Davante Adams from the Las Vegas Raiders for a conditional third-round pick. Rodgers and Adams became one of the NFL's top quarterback-receiver duos during an eight-season run with the Green Bay Packers from 2014 to '21.
Rodgers and the Jets now have a new coach with Jeff Ulbrich replacing Robert Saleh, and he now has a true No. 1 receiver to pair with Garrett Wilson. During an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers declared the team must go on a run now.
He said, "It's now on us because we're going all-in. It's our time to go out there, win games, and get on a run, which we all feel deep down is going to happen."
The Jets are now 2-4 and have lost three straight. They travel to Pittsburgh in Week 7 for a primetime matchup on Sunday Night Football. If Rodgers and Co. are going to go on a run, they need to start it now.