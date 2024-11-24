Aaron Rodgers, Jets Blasted By NFL Fans Over Mind-Boggling Report About Injuries
Aaron Rodgers's stint with the New York Jets continues to be an unmitigated disaster as the QB hasn't been able to deliver on the field, and his actions off the field continue to shed an embarrassing light on the franchise that traded for him in back in April of 2023.
The latest stunning piece of news about Rodgers came Sunday morning when NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that the 40-year-old QB "resisted getting scans done" this season so that any injuries he might be suffering from couldn't be detected and he'd be able to stay in the lineup.
Rodgers has looked a shell of himself this season and those nagging injuries could be the reason why, but the Jets don't know enough about them because he refuses to get treated, which is wild.
NFL media and fans crushed Rodgers over this odd situation: