One Brutal Aaron Rodgers Play vs. Cardinals Perfectly Summed Up Jets' Miserable Year
Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets entered this season with extremely high expectations. The 40-year-old QB was healthy, the defense was solid, and the coaching staff was ready to push all the right buttons to make a deep postseason run.
Those lofty dreams are now all but dashed, as the Jets have become one of the league's biggest disappointments. Their latest disaster came Sunday in Arizona where they lost to Kyler Murray and the Cardinals, 31-6, in a game that never felt as close as that lopsided score.
Rodgers threw for only 151 yards in the loss, which dropped the Jets to 3-7 on the season. One nightmare of a play in the second half seemed to sum up this Jets team pretty well. Trailing 24-6, Rodgers and the offense went for it on fourth-and-goal from the four-yard line.
How'd it go for them? Not well. Not well at all.
Seeing Rodgers laying face-down on the field after losing a fumble on a play that seemed to never have a chance is basically the 2024 Jets in a nutshell.
The Jets have now lost six of their last seven games and it sure feels like this could be Rodgers' last season in the NFL.
That's not how anyone involved with the team saw things going this year. What a mess.