SI

One Brutal Aaron Rodgers Play vs. Cardinals Perfectly Summed Up Jets' Miserable Year

Andy Nesbitt

Aaron Rodgers and the Jets continue to be a mess.
Aaron Rodgers and the Jets continue to be a mess. / @CBS
In this story:

Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets entered this season with extremely high expectations. The 40-year-old QB was healthy, the defense was solid, and the coaching staff was ready to push all the right buttons to make a deep postseason run.

Those lofty dreams are now all but dashed, as the Jets have become one of the league's biggest disappointments. Their latest disaster came Sunday in Arizona where they lost to Kyler Murray and the Cardinals, 31-6, in a game that never felt as close as that lopsided score.

Rodgers threw for only 151 yards in the loss, which dropped the Jets to 3-7 on the season. One nightmare of a play in the second half seemed to sum up this Jets team pretty well. Trailing 24-6, Rodgers and the offense went for it on fourth-and-goal from the four-yard line.

How'd it go for them? Not well. Not well at all.

Seeing Rodgers laying face-down on the field after losing a fumble on a play that seemed to never have a chance is basically the 2024 Jets in a nutshell.

The Jets have now lost six of their last seven games and it sure feels like this could be Rodgers' last season in the NFL.

That's not how anyone involved with the team saw things going this year. What a mess.

More From Around the NFL

feed

Published
Andy Nesbitt
ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

Home/NFL