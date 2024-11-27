Aaron Rodgers Reveals How Revamped Jets Coaching Staff Would Impact 2025 Return
The end is near for New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers's football career. He will turn 41 Monday. It is simply a matter of time for one of the best quarterbacks in football history.
However, the specifics of when Rodgers will walk away from both the Jets and football have become a matter of much discussion in recent weeks. On Wednesday afternoon, Rodgers shed light on a factor that might play into his decision: the shape of New York's 2025 coaching staff.
"I would say I love (offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett), I love (passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach) Todd (Downing)," Rodgers said via ESPN's Rich Cimini. "I love the staff, but them not being here would not be a dealbreaker for me."
The Jets fired coach Robert Saleh on Oct. 8 after a 2-3 start; New York is 1-5 since under interim coach Jeff Ulbrich.
Rodgers is under contract through the '25 season, which would be his 21st in the NFL.