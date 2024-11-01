Aaron Rodgers Had a Look of Complete Disbelief After Davante Adams Dropped a Pass
The New York Jets struggled in the first half of their Thursday Night Football game against the Houston Texans. New York punted five times and fumbled twice, one of which can only be described as one of the most Jets plays ever.
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers failed to light up the box score despite his recent discovery of cayenne and water. Rodgers completed 7-of-14 passes for 32 yards in the first half. Four of those completions and 25 of those yards belonged to Davante Adams.
It could have been more, but Adams dropped a pretty nice pass from Rodgers late in the first half. The quarterback could not believe the drop and looked to the heavens after the play.
With numbers like that, it's understandable why Rodgers couldn't believe his luck.
The Jets traded for Adams a few weeks ago and so far he hasn't been able to help them stop losing. Maybe Thursday will be the night!