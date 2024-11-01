SI

Aaron Rodgers Had a Look of Complete Disbelief After Davante Adams Dropped a Pass

Stephen Douglas

Aaron Rodgers could not believe Davante Adams dropped a pass.
Aaron Rodgers could not believe Davante Adams dropped a pass. / Prime
In this story:

The New York Jets struggled in the first half of their Thursday Night Football game against the Houston Texans. New York punted five times and fumbled twice, one of which can only be described as one of the most Jets plays ever.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers failed to light up the box score despite his recent discovery of cayenne and water. Rodgers completed 7-of-14 passes for 32 yards in the first half. Four of those completions and 25 of those yards belonged to Davante Adams.

It could have been more, but Adams dropped a pretty nice pass from Rodgers late in the first half. The quarterback could not believe the drop and looked to the heavens after the play.

With numbers like that, it's understandable why Rodgers couldn't believe his luck.

The Jets traded for Adams a few weeks ago and so far he hasn't been able to help them stop losing. Maybe Thursday will be the night!

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Stephen Douglas
STEPHEN DOUGLAS

Stephen Douglas is a Senior Writer on the Breaking & Trending News Team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in journalism and media since 2008, and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Stephen spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and has previously written for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.

Home/NFL