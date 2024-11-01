NFL Fans Crown Malachi Corley's Costly Goal-Line Blunder As Most Jets Play Ever
The 2024 season continues to deliver blow after blow to the New York Jets.
Heading into a Thursday Night Football matchup against the Houston Texans off five straight losses, the Jets were in desperate need of a hot start at MetLife Stadium. They nearly had it on a 19-yard touchdown run by receiver Malachi Corley, but the rookie dropped the football to celebrate before he actually crossed the goal line.
Initially called a touchdown, it was ruled a touchback after review because the football bounced out of the back of the end zone. Instead of the Jets taking a 7–0 lead, the game remained scoreless and the Texans received the ball at their own 20-yard line.
That's a tough look.
It was just the latest chapter of a long list of woes for the Jets, who have done just about everything to combat the losing streak but have yet to find the win column. New York fired coach Robert Saleh on Oct. 8 and traded for star receiver Davante Adams on Oct. 15 but still have yet to find the win column.
NFL fans roasted the Jets for Corley's miscue on social media:
New York entered halftime Thursday night trailing Houston 7–0. The Jets will need quarterback Aaron Rodgers and company to get something cooking in the second half or their playoff hopes will be all but doomed. If they're not already.