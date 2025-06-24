SI

Aaron Rodgers Had Four-Word Message About His Post-NFL Career Plan

Aaron Rodgers said Tuesday he is 'pretty sure' he's retiring after the 2025 season.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) during minicamp. / Philip G. Pavely-Imagn Images
Don't expect Aaron Rodgers to take on a public-facing role once he retires from the NFL.

Rodgers, who recently signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers on a one-year deal, said Tuesday on The Pat McAfee Show that he is "pretty sure" he will retire after this upcoming season. Rodgers didn't delve too much into his plans for after he retires, but he did send one clear message about his plans after football. "You won't see me," he said.

"I don't want the attention, I know that's a narrative out there," Rodgers told McAfee. "... I won't be in the public. I don't want to live a public life. ... I don't want to live a life in the public eye. I'm not gonna be in the public eye. When this is done, I'm done. You won't see me, and I'm looking forward to that."

Rodgers went on to vent about the intrusions into his personal life he's had since becoming a public figure, from information about his home getting leaked, paparazzi following him to questions about his wife and private life in general.

Rodgers plans to give the Steelers his all for what he expects to be his final NFL season, but once he's done playing football, he's declaring he's going to settle into a private life away from the limelight.

