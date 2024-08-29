Aaron Rodgers Mic’d Up for Entire Jets Practice Led to Some Hilarious One-Liners
Four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers was mic'd up for a joint practice between his New York Jets and the New York Giants on August 21 at the Atlantic Health Training Center, and the veteran quarterback did not disappoint.
The Jets, in a post onto the organization's account on X, formerly known as Twitter, shared a video of Rodgers mic'd up, which included a steady flow of amusing one-liners from the 40-year-old signal-caller.
The first several minutes of the video featured Rodgers chopping it up with officials, one of whom received a compliment from the Jets QB on his biceps, fellow teammates and even Giants rookie Tyler Nubin, a Chicago native who told Rodgers he "used to hate him," presumably for the Giants defender's love of the Bears.
But the best moments came when the action started between the lines.
First, Rodgers, a master of manipulating defenses before the snap, amusingly implored Giants defenders to "jump offsides" and to not be "afraid to jump offsides." (Moment can be seen starting at 4:57 in the video below)
Rodgers did indeed get the Giants to jump offsides twice, prompting an amusing exchange between he and the official.
Moments later, Rodges fired a beautiful, 55-yard touchdown pass to Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson, which prompted some oos and ahhs from the crowd.
At the 5:47 mark in the video, the mics picked up a conversation between Rodgers and a still-excited Wilson, who was in awe of the fact that the former threw the ball while he was "30 yards down the field."
To which Rodgers simply replied, "Yeah, I still got it."
The Jets, coming off of a disappointing 7-10 campaign after Rodgers suffered a heartbreaking Achilles tear that ended his season just four snaps into his New York tenure, certainly hope so.
New York will open the 2024 season on the road in San Francisco against the 49ers on Monday Night Football.