Aaron Rodgers Missing From Jets’ Minicamp Due to Unexcused Absence
Aaron Rodgers was absent from New York Jets’ mandatory minicamp due to an unexcused absence, Jets coach Robert Saleh said on Tuesday.
Rodgers has been present since the start of the Jets’ offseason program but missed the first day of minicamp because of a personal, undisclosed event.
“The second [absence] is Aaron,” Saleh said. “Aaron and I spoke before OTAs started, he’s been very good with communication, he’s been here the entire time. It’s inexcused, but he had an event that was very important to him, which he communicated.”
The 40-year-old quarterback is entering what will hopefully be his first full season in New York after tearing his Achilles in last year’s season-opener against the Buffalo Bills. The Jets will kickoff their 2024-25 season against the San Francisco 49ers on Sept. 9.
Jets pass-rusher Haason Reddick, who is currently negotiating a new contract, was also not present at minicamp and tabbed as an unexcused absence. Both Rodgers and Reddick are subject to fines.
Rodgers is subject to a maximum fine of $101,716 if he misses all three days of mandatory minicamp, according to NFL’s Andrew Siciliano.