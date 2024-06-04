Jets' Robert Saleh Says He's Had No Contact With LB Haason Reddick This Offseason
After back-to-back Pro Bowl seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, linebacker Haason Reddick is set to begin a new chapter this year with the New York Jets. The Jets, after all, acquired Reddick on March 29 for a conditional 2026 draft pick.
However, according to New York coach Robert Saleh, Reddick has yet to get in touch with his new boss.
"Selfishly as a coach, you obviously want everybody here all the time," Saleh said Tuesday at Jets OTAs—from which Reddick was absent. "It is voluntary. I'm thankful for the guys who are here putting in the work and those are the guys I want to focus on."
Reddick is believed to be seeking a new contract; the Temple product will make about $14 million this season before hitting free agency in 2025.
"Haason's a pro. He's been in this league awhile. He's produced at a very high level for a long time," Saleh said. "He's got a routine. If it makes people feel any better we know where he's at, we know what he's doing. We know he's working his tail off to get where he needs to get to have a productive '24 season."
New York is scheduled to open its season on Sept. 9 against the San Francisco 49ers.