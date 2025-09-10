Aaron Rodgers Names Top Area He Wants to Improve on in Steelers' Week 2 Game
Aaron Rodgers definitely made a good first impression as the Steelers' new starting quarterback on Sunday as he led Pittsburgh to a 34–32 win over his former team, the Jets.
Rodgers impressed in the comeback win, throwing for 244 yards and four touchdowns. The low point, however, was the 41-year-old quarterback getting sacked four times, tied for the third-most across the league in Week 1.
Rodgers took some of the blame for the four sacks and admitted he wants to improve on his mobility as the season progresses so he can avoid being taken down by opposing defenders.
"I don't think I was moving that well, so I think I ran kind of into at least one or two sacks," Rodgers said in his Wednesday media availability. "I got to do a better job of using my legs. I might be old, but I still feel like I can move around pretty good, and I wasn't moving the way I usually like to move.
"I thought the protection was good for most of the game. There's a couple fundamental things to clean up, but [offensive line coach] Pat [Meyer]'s taking care of those guys, and I just got to get the ball out."
Rodgers getting sacked so much was something former Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger pointed out on his podcast this week as the biggest concern he sees for Rodgers moving forward this season. Roethlisberger noted that Rodgers he can't be taking this many hits to the ground at age 41 (soon to be 42 in December). It sounds like Rodgers and the offensive line are on the same page about the sacks being a concern, and this is a clear area of focus for Pittsburgh in Week 2 and beyond.