Aaron Rodgers Gives NSFW Response to People Worrying About His Training Camp Interception
All eyes were on Aaron Rodgers last week as he made his Pittsburgh Steelers training camp debut since signing a one-year deal with the team in June.
Then, of course, on his first throw of practice, he threw an interception to teammate Patrick Queen. The video made the rounds on social media, and fans were instantly saying that the 41-year-old quarterback "lost" his touch.
Rodgers's friend Pat McAfee asked him about the interception and what he thought about fans' perception of him after the mistake. He gave a simple, not-safe-for-work response back.
"I don't give a s--- about that," Rodgers said.
Rodgers's response on Wednesday was a bit different than the one he gave last week right after the first practice. He told reporters that it was "good to get that out the way," and that there will be adjustments made. That's what training camp is for.
This is likely Rodgers's last season in his NFL career, so he doesn't have time to focus on the negativity headed his way. He's a four-time NFL MVP and a Super Bowl champion, so he knows what he's capable of accomplishing.
We'll see if Rodgers keeps this nonchalant mindset with him as 2025 NFL season preparations ramp up in the next month. He'll face his former Jets in Week 1.