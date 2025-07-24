Aaron Rodgers Casually Brushes Off His Bad Throw in First Steelers Training Camp
Yes, Aaron Rodgers threw a pick on his first play of Steelers training camp practice on Thursday, but it doesn't sound like he'll let the lowlight keep him down for long.
"It's good to get that out the way," Rodgers later told reporters on Thursday, with a smile on his face. "Get it out of the way. Anybody that's watched me practice over the years, you know, you like to try certain throws at certain times, and anybody that's watched me in the games knows I've been pretty stellar at taking care of the football over the years."
"There's gonna be picks, for sure. I'm gonna try to fit certain things in. Gotta deal with some sweat on the ball from time to time. It's gonna be a challenge for me, throwing in this heat every single day, but I'm looking forward to it. I'm gonna throw some picks, but I'm going to throw some touchdowns, too."
Watch that below:
So clearly, Rodgers isn't going to lose sleep over Thursday's practice. In fact, even with his interception, he believes the Steelers are among the teams considered Super Bowl contenders. That might be just his own self-confidence coming through, or maybe he is seeing something among this year's squad that us laypeople have yet to witness. Fingers crossed it's the latter ... because nothing would be more poetic than an A-Rodge Super Bowl to end what could be his last season.