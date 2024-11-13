Aaron Rodgers, Pat McAfee Got Hilariously Duped by Fake NFL Stat About Jared Goff
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers’s weekly appearances on the Pat McAfee Show don’t usually tend to be too serious—a part of his bio reads, “Ayahuasca Enthusiast,” after all.
Viewers of the latest episode of the show had extra reason to take Rodgers’s and McAfee’s chummy conversations with a heaping of salt after it appeared that the two spread an inaccurate NFL statistic on-air.
Rodgers was discussing Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff’s performance on Sunday in which Goff threw five picks but still ended up winning the game against the Houston Texans.
“Amazing stat though, is this a true stat?” Rodgers said. “That (Goff) has done four more picks seven times and he’s won every single one of those games?”
“Yes,” McAfee replied, without hesitation.
“That’s wild. I mean that’s why stats are for-what did Big Mike used to say?” Rodgers said.
“Stats are for losers,” AJ Hawk chimed in.
A Twitter user with the handle @MisterCiv posted shortly after the show aired admitting that he fabricated the now-viral Goff stat.
Goff has, in actuality, only thrown four or more interceptions in two games in his career and is 1-1 in those games, according to StatMuse.
Big oops for Rodgers and his “truther” agenda. NFL fans couldn’t resist roasting the Jets quarterback for his factual mistake.