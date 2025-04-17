Aaron Rodgers Roasted by Fans for Saying A Whole Lot of Nothing on ‘Pat McAfee Show’
Aaron Rodgers returned to the Pat McAfee Show for his first appearance since the end of the 2024 season, and by and large he did disappoint.
The free-agent quarterback has most strongly been linked to the Pittsburgh Steelers, New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings this offseason. Four months after he played his last snap for the New York Jets, one would think that Rodgers would have some inkling of his future in the league by now.
But, the 41-year-old instead gave the most frustratingly vague answer possible when he told Pat McAfee he was "open to anything and attached to nothing." Retirement was on the table. So was playing for any of the aforementioned teams. Rodgers said he had talks with those teams' head coaches... but that was pretty much it.
The biggest news to come out of his appearance on the show arguably wasn't even football-related, as Rodgers revealed that he adopted a husky named Apollo.
In truth, the cantankerous veteran spent much of his airtime bashing the rumor-mongers and the "bull----" sources who claimed they were close to him, mentioning his favorite phrase, "inner circle," over and over again. The dictionary definition of "enigma" was made for him.
Fans had quite enough of Rodgers's dilly-dallying this offseason and sounded off on social media: