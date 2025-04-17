Aaron Rodgers Shared the Blunt Message He Gave Steelers About His NFL Future
Aaron Rodgers opened up about his offseason adventures for the first time this year on the Pat McAfee Show on Thursday, and one of the first topics he addressed was his rumored links to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Rodgers reportedly visited the Steelers facility back in March amid rampant rumors over where the free agent quarterback would land next season.
Rodgers cleared the air on his reported visit, telling McAfee that he tried to keep it as secret as possible. He revealed that he did have conversations with Steelers' Mike Tomlin and gave the longtime coach his flowers: "He's more than I even thought of him from afar."
As for whether the Steelers have given him a deadline to make a decision on his future, Rodgers definitively said no. The 41-year-old then revealed his blunt message for Tomlin and the franchise:
"This entire time I haven't felt like I owe anyone a decision at any point," Rodgers said. "This is my life now... I've been upfront with them about that. If you need to move on, if you need to do something, by all means."
Rodgers added that he was "open to everything and not attached to anything" and he didn't think he was "holding anyone hostage," as previous reports had implied.
Ultimately, Rodgers shared that he hasn't yet made a decision on his NFL future and seemed open to joining the Steelers as well as other teams he's been linked to, including the Minnesota Vikings. The dreaded waiting game continues.