Aaron Rodgers Pokes Fun at Jets Owner Over Reports of Teenage Sons' Involvement
Despite being eliminated from playoff contention earlier this month, the New York Jets found themselves at the center of the NFL discourse last week thanks to reports of the organization's disfunction.
The Athletic's Diana Russini and Michael Silver reported that Jets owner Woody Johnson's sons, Brick and Jack, have been involved in some meetings at the team facility. Their reported influence was best exemplified in the Jets' trade talks for then Denver Broncos receiver Jerry Jeudy, which reportedly fell through due to the wideout's low rating on the Madden NFL video game.
Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers appeared to poke fun at Johnson's sons while discussing his uncertain future with the Jets during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Monday.
"I've never been released before," Rodgers said [via ESPN's Rich Cimini]. "Being released would be a first. Being released by a teenager would also be a first. ... I find the comedy in all of it. If that happens, it's a great story."
Rodgers is under contract for the 2025 season. If the Jets cut him this offseason, they will face $49 million in dead cap space but could split that over the next two years and actually save $9.5 million toward the '25 salary cap.
Rodgers went on to confirm that he's open to taking a pay cut and returning to the Jets in 2025, even if they select a quarterback early in the NFL draft. He also reiterated that he hasn't decided if he wants to play in 2025.
For now, he and the Jets will prepare for their Week 17 matchup against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on Sunday.