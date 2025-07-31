SI

Aaron Rodgers Prioritized Signing One Steelers Fan's Sign for Classy Reason

Pittsburgh's new quarterback autographed a sign from a fan heading to basic training on Thursday.

Liam McKeone

Aaron Rodgers will spend the 2025 season in a brand-new uniform as he agreed to sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers on a one-year deal this offseason. Steelers fans are undoubtedly still getting used to seeing the future Hall of Fame quarterback suit up in black and yellow but acts like the one Rodgers performed on Thursday will usher that process along smoothly.

There was a fan at Steelers training camp on Thursday who is on the verge of heading off to basic training and joining the military. He made a sign for Rodgers asking the quarterback to give him an autograph before he's set to ship out.

Rodgers complied in a classy moment, chatting up the fan as he signed not just the sign but a football, too.

A nice moment between the newly-minted Steeler and the team's passionate fanbase.

Rodgers is slated to make his debut under center for Pittsburgh in Week 1 against one of his old teams, the New York Jets.

