NFL Insider Reveals One 'Major Reason' Aaron Rodgers Agreed to Deal With Steelers
After months and months of speculation, it has finally happened: veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers agreed to terms on a deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Rodgers, who is fresh off a rather disappointing two-year stint with the New York Jets, could have just as easily retired as joined another team, so you have to wonder what enticed him the most about coming to the Steel City. And although much of that deliberation will likely remain private, NFL insider Adam Schefter has shared a bit of insight into at least one of the reasons Rodgers took the plunge.
Pittsburgh head coach Mike Tomlin "loomed large in this entire situation," Schefter wrote in a social media post on Thursday afternoon. In fact, "Tomlin was a drawing card for Rodgers," and "is a major reason that Rodgers will be a Steeler." Notable.
To Pittsburgh fans, it should come as no surprise to hear that Tomlin was (1) a big pull for Rodgers, and (2) a big proponent for him, as well. Tomlin's no-nonsense attitude, winning record, and long coaching tenure are often cited as draws for prospective players, and it would seem Rodgers was taken by that, as well.
Rodgers had also praised the Super Bowl-winning coach prior to their courtship, having said on a 2021 episode of The Pat McAfee Show that he has a "ton of respect for Mike, I think he's a fantastic coach. I love the way that he leads, I love the way he talks after the games. He always seems to keep things really even-keeled and looks like he's somebody that the players love playing for him."
Rodgers will be joining his fellow Steelers at minicamp starting June 10.