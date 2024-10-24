Aaron Rodgers Roasted by NFL Fans for SAT-Like Words He Used About Jets
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers may be allergic to Big Pharma or Big Media, but he’s apparently not against using big words.
The veteran took the podium this week for his typical media session to discuss his thoughts on the season thus far, and everything appeared to go per usual.
Then, Rodgers surprised some members of the media with his particular vocabulary choices during one portion of the presser.
“Thankfully, we’re not to the denouement of this season. There’s still a lot of time left. It’s important that we all stay as sanguine as possible,” Rodgers said.
Rodgers even said “denouement” by its correct French pronunciation, which is no easy feat. For those who didn’t compete in WordMasters or take SAT prep classes at an early age, “denouement” is just a fancy word for “end” and “sanguine” means “optimistic.”
Amid a lachrymose (see: sad) 2-5 start to the year, Rodgers may be studying the thesaurus just as much as he has the New York playbook.
NFL fans couldn’t resist roasting the Jets quarterback on social media.