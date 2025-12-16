Aaron Rodgers Directs Taunting Dolphins Sideline to Scoreboard in Funny Comeback
With Philip Rivers getting his share of deserved attention, Aaron Rodgers used his Monday Night Football spotlight to prove that he's also an older guy who's still got it.
The 42-year-old quarterback was ruthlessly efficient in the Pittsburgh Steelers' 28-15 victory over the Miami Dolphins, completing 23 of his 27 passes for 224 yards and two touchdowns. Pittsburgh remains atop the AFC North at 8-6 as the regular season heads into its final three weeks and it's appearing more possible that the Steelers' bold decision to bring in the veteran might work out just fine and all that Mike Tomlin hot seat chatter was a waste of oxygen.
Rodgers, who makes it clear just how much fun he is either having or not, reveled in responding to some Dolphins' sideline chatter with the score at 21-3 in the third quarter.
A hot ESPN microphone picked up a Miami player informing Rodgers that he couldn't be on the visiting sideline after a play took the signal-caller in that direction and that he should get his advanced-year rear end out of there.
Rodgers, a keen observer of the situation, directed his opponents' attention to the scoreboard.
It's become a bit to say a maverick quarterback is "just having fun out there" but this is truly someone just having some fun out there.
Rodgers's Steelers hold a one-game lead over the Ravens and close their season out with road tests against the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns before a head-to-head matchup in Week 18 with Baltimore that will likely decide which team earns a home playoff game and which team watches from home.