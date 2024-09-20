Aaron Rodgers, Robert Saleh Explain Awkward Sideline Encounter After Jets Touchdown
For a brief moment, it appeared there was a bit of tension on the New York Jets' sidelines Thursday night in their otherwise stress-free 24–3 victory over the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium.
Shortly after Breece Hall plunged into the end zone to give New York a 14–0 lead in the second quarter, quarterback Aaron Rodgers went over to coach Robert Saleh, who prepared himself for a celebratory hug. Rodgers shoved him away and glared at Saleh as he strolled toward the bench.
Was there trouble in paradise? As it turns out, nope, not one bit.
"Awkward? No. It wasn't awkward at all," Rodgers said of the moment after the game. "He's not a big hugger usually, so I didn't know he was going for the hug. He likes to do the two-hand chest push as well. But he talks a lot about two-score leads. So, I just gave him a push and said, 'Two-score lead.' That's what happened."
"Part of the things we've been talking about is to just give the defense a two-score lead," Saleh said. "It was a two-score lead, so I think he wanted to see something on defense."
All Jets fans can sigh in relief. There's no quarterback-coach kerfuffle in the Jets' locker room.
The Jets' defense certainly did its job, protecting the two-score lead and surrendering just 139 total yards and three points to a struggling Patriots offense. On the other side of the ball, Rodgers threw for 281 yards and two touchdowns on 27-of-35 passing to help the Jets to their second win of the year.
It's early, but things are starting to trend positive for the Jets after a disappointing and injury-riddled 2023 campaign. But hopefully Rodgers and Saleh have a bit of time this upcoming week to smooth over their touchdown celebrations.