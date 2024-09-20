Awkward Aaron Rodgers-Robert Salah Handshake After Jets TD Led to Plenty of Confusion
The New York Jets and New England Patriots played on Thursday Night Football in Week 3. It was all Jets in the first half as they took a 14-3 lead into halftime, and the Patriots only managed three first downs and 40 total yards of offense.
Despite how well things were going, there still appeared to be an awkward moment between Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers and coach Robert Saleh.
After the Jets scored their second touchdown of the half, Rodgers was met by his coach as he ran off the field. Saleh was fired up and happy. Rodgers did not match his vibe.
Many viewers were confused by Rodgers' reaction here.
Considering the situation, it seems unlikely that Rodgers was actually annoyed with Saleh at this exact moment, but who knows. This is the energy he's putting out into the universe so people are going to look at something like this and wonder.