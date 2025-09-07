Aaron Rodgers Got Rude Welcome From Jets Fans Before First Series With Steelers
Aaron Rodgers is making his debut with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday and it's a special one, as he's facing his former team, the New York Jets, at MetLife Stadium.
Rodgers spent the past two seasons with the Jets, who had hope the veteran quarterback would turn them into contenders. Instead, he missed just about all of his first year with an Achilles injury and then couldn't lead them to the playoffs in his second year.
The Jets and Rodgers parted ways after the 2024 season and the 41-year-old later signed with the Steelers.
Rodgers heard a lot of boos from Jets fans while running out onto the field for his first series with the Steelers:
Rodgers got the last laugh on that opening drive as he threw his first touchdown pass of the season to give the Steelers an early 7-3 lead on the road.
We'll have to wait and see if Rodgers is able to lead his new team to a win, but that was a pretty good start for the QB, despite all those boos he heard.