Aaron Rodgers's Stunning Hail Mary to Allen Lazard Left NFL World in Awe
Aaron Rodgers may just be the best Hail Mary thrower in NFL history. No one does it better, and that much was on display during Monday Night Football.
The New York Jets had the ball with just eight seconds left in the half from their 48-yard line. Rather than try to work themselves into field goal range, they let Rodgers do his thing and chuck a prayer into the end zone.
He delivered, connecting with Allen Lazard for a sensational 52-yard touchdown pass to make it a 20–17 game heading into halftime.
Rodgers' heroic throw left the football world in awe, with fans and fellow star athletes expressing their disbelief over what was the fourth Hail Mary touchdown pass of his career. Among those to chime in included Patrick Mahomes, LeBron James, Joe Namath, and many more.