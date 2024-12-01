Aaron Rodgers’s Selfless Move for Teammate on Jets Trick Play Had NFL Fans in Awe
Say what you want about New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, but the veteran isn’t afraid of putting his body on the line.
Early in Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks, the Jets executed a clever trick play for wide receiver Malachi Corley in which Rodgers was the lead blocker for his teammate. As Corley sprinted across the field, the 40-year-old (who turns 41 tomorrow) went up against a Seahawks defender and threw a fierce block, allowing Corley to get a first down in Seattle territory.
Fans marveled at Rodgers’s selfless gesture:
The New York Jets are rolling on Sunday, putting up 21 points through the first two quarters as they hope to keep their slim playoff hopes alive. The Jets are up, 21-16, against the Seahawks at the end of the first half.