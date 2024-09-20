Aaron Rodgers Sends Message to 'Tortured' Jets Fans After Win vs. Patriots
Everything went in the New York Jets' favor Thursday night, as quarterback Aaron Rodgers steered his team to a 24–3 no-doubt win over the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium.
Rodgers, who threw for 281 yards and two scores on 27-of-35 passing, joined the postgame broadcast to deliver a message to Jets fans after the team improved to 2–1 on the year.
"We're trying to change this whole attitude around here. We're trying to build something special here," Rodgers said to Prime Video sideline reporter Kaylee Hartung. "Get these fans to believe in us; they've been tortured for a long time. Last year was obviously a tough year. But it's good to be back. It's good to be healthy."
After missing all but four snaps last season due to a torn Achilles, Rodgers appears to be getting his feet under him as the 2024 campaign progresses. He was limited to 167 passing yards in the Jets' season-opening loss to the San Francisco 49ers but rebounded in Week 2 to throw a pair of touchdown passes and defeat the Tennessee Titans on the road.
The 40-year-old quarterback looked like his old self Thursday night, throwing deadly accurate passes on the run. Vintage Rodgers.
"It's great to be a Jet," Rodgers said. "it's great to have nights like this, and even better to have a weekend off."
The Jets, now 2–1, will rest this weekend and begin preparing for their Week 4 matchup against the Denver Broncos next week.