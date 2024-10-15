Aaron Rodgers Says Mike Williams Ran Wrong Route on Late-Game Interception
For a second straight week, quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets offense possessed the football with a chance to win the game in the closing minutes.
And for a second straight week, receiver Mike Williams slipped while trying to make a catch, and a defensive back intercepted the pass to hand the Jets a loss.
On third-and-16 from the Jets' 40-yard line, Rodgers attempted to throw a deep pass to Williams down the sideline. But Rodgers underthrew the pass, causing Williams to slip and allowing Buffalo Bills cornerback Taron Johnson to make a diving catch for the interception.
Rodgers explained to the media after the Jets' 23–20 loss that there was miscommunication on the route that Williams ran.
"It's two vertical [routes]," Rodgers explained to the media after the game. "Allen [Lazard] is down the seam and Mike's down the red line. I'm looking at Allen, he puts his hand up and three guys go with him. So I'm throwing a no-look to the red line. And when I peek my eyes back there, [Williams] is running an in-breaker.
"He's got to be on the red line."
The "red line" Rodgers is referring to likely is the red stripe that many NFL teams paint on their practice fields just a few yards away from the sidelines to help receivers with their routes.
Rodgers stated that he thought Williams would be streaking down the "red line" near the sideline and not breaking toward it, thus causing his misfired throw.
On the night, Rodgers threw for 294 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception on 23-of-35 passing—good for a 99.0 passer rating. Williams, meanwhile, wasn't able to haul in any of his three targets, and the Jets' comeback drive was once again halted by an interception, just like in New York's 23–17 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in London last week.
The Jets, now 2–4, will be back on the field Sunday night for another primetime matchup againt the Pittsburgh Steelers.