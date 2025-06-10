Full Breakdown of Aaron Rodgers's Contract With Pittsburgh Steelers
Aaron Rodgers finally agreed to a deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers after a months-long free agency saga. Now we have full details of what the contract looks like.
Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer has all the details of Rodgers' deal with the Steelers. It is a one-year deal with a base salary of $13.65 million, $10 million of which is guaranteed. There are incentives attached to the deal that will max out at $5.85 million. He would have to play 70% of the team's snaps to qualify for any of them. That maximum value of the deal, with these incentives, is $19.5 million.
The incentives are as follows:
- $500,000 if the Steelers make the playoffs.
- $600,000 for a wild-card round win with 50% play-time in the game OR a first-round bye.
- $750,000 for a divisional round win with 50% play-time in the game.
- $1 million for AFC title game win with 50% play-time in the game.
- $1.5 million for Super Bowl win with 50% play-time in the game.
- $1.5 million for winning the AP MVP award.
The contract carries a cap hit of $14.15 million for the 2025 season.
For more information on Rodgers's deal, Breer detailed how the quarterback and the Steelers built trust and signed their long-awaited deal in a story published earlier Monday.