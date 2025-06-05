Aaron Rodgers Agrees to Deal With Steelers After Two-Year Stint With Jets
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Aaron Rodgers have agreed to a one-year deal, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport. The news comes after the 41-year-old parted ways with the New York Jets in February, as well as weeks of speculation regarding his next move.
Contract parameters between the two sides have been in place "for months", added Pelissero. Rodgers is expected to take the field when the team begins minicamp next Tuesday in Pittsburgh.
The veteran quarterback will be leading a QB room previously guided by Russell Wilson, who signed a deal with the New York Giants in March, and young QB2 Justin Fields, who started six games for Pittsburgh last fall but left for the New York Jets in free agency. Joining Rodgers is former Steelers backup QB Mason Rudolph and 2025 sixth-round pick Will Howard.
Rodgers is coming off a disappointing two-year tenure with the Jets, which saw him sidelined with an Achilles injury during his first season and playing well below his prime in his second. He did, however, finish 2024 decently strong, throwing for 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions while the team went 5–12 overall.
Notably, the Steelers last month traded a 2025 second-round pick for Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf, giving Rodgers a talented top target with his new franchise.
In bringing the 41-year-old aboard, Pittsburgh is once again placing a band-aid over their problems under center, which started when franchise quarterback Ben Roethlisberger retired in 2022. The hope now becomes that the Super Bowl-winning Rodgers can tide things over until the right long-term option emerges.