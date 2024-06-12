Aaron Rodgers to Skip All of Jets Minicamp for Odd Reason, per Report
On Tuesday, we learned Aaron Rodgers was not in attendance at the New York Jets' mandatory minicamp, which head coach Robert Saleh labled as an unexcused absence.
On Wednesday morning, we have now learned the veteran quarterback will be skipping the team's entire minicamp because he "prefers to be somewhere else away from football."
That reason was reported by The Athletic's Dianna Russini, who added it was the QB's choice to not show up.
