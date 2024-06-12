SI

Aaron Rodgers to Skip All of Jets Minicamp for Odd Reason, per Report

Andy Nesbitt

Dec 24, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) on the field after the game against the Washington Commanders at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 24, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) on the field after the game against the Washington Commanders at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports / Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

On Tuesday, we learned Aaron Rodgers was not in attendance at the New York Jets' mandatory minicamp, which head coach Robert Saleh labled as an unexcused absence.

On Wednesday morning, we have now learned the veteran quarterback will be skipping the team's entire minicamp because he "prefers to be somewhere else away from football."

That reason was reported by The Athletic's Dianna Russini, who added it was the QB's choice to not show up.

NFL media and fans had lots of reacitons to this news:

Published
Andy Nesbitt

ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the Assistant Managing Editor of Audience Engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking & Trending News Team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. He has been working in sports media for over 20 years, appearing on Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe, and NBC Sports. He’s a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

Home/NFL