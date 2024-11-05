Aaron Rodgers Took Hilarious Shot at Chicago Bears Amid Team’s Ongoing Woes
Death, taxes, and Aaron Rodgers trolling the Chicago Bears.
The New York Jets quarterback hopped on The Pat McAfee Show for his weekly appearance on Tuesday and seemed to be in a much lighter mood with the Jets coming off a crucial win against the Houston Texans last week.
When the conversation turned to the NFC North, Rodgers had nothing but good things to say about Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff, who has helped lead the Lions to a 7-1 record midway through the NFL season.
“The NFC North is the f---ing real deal right now,” McAfee told Rodgers. “Real deal.”
“Yeah, I mean, they got three really good teams,” Rodgers replied.
Ouch.
Rodgers did add that the Bears still have to play the Green Bay Packers twice, so “we’ll see what happens.” Their first matchup this season will be on Nov. 17.
As the Bears continue to iron out their offensive issues and help rookie Caleb Williams develop into a potential franchise quarterback, it seems they’re still easy targets for Rodgers, even if the 40-year-old has since moved thousands of miles away from Lambeau Field.