Aaron Rodgers Walked Off Field While Jets Lined Up For One More Play as Time Expired
The New England Patriots upset the New York Jets in Week 8 as Jacoby Brissett led a 12-play, 70-yard drive to take the lead with 22 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter. Aaron Rodgers and the Jets were not left with much time and after Garrett Wilson dropped a long pass on first down, there was no room for error.
On second down Rodgers completed a pass to Davante Adams for 16 yards that theoretically put them in Hail Mary range. Unfortunately, with no timeouts remaining—a theme for the Jets on Sunday—New York had to spike the ball to set up one more play. They ran out of time instead.
Rodgers was clearly the first person on the Jets to realize they had run out of time because as his teammates hustled to the line of scrimmage the generally disgruntled quarterback peeled off and started walking towards the sideline.
Obviously, he was right. The Jets had no chance to get another play off, but the image of Rodgers walking away as his teammates tried to do something is amusing considering all the things the franchise has done to try and make the quarterback happy this season.