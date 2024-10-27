SI

CBS Announcer Roasts Jets After Using All Three Timeouts in First Quarter

Stephen Douglas

Aaron Rodgers warms up ahead of the Jets’ Week 8 game against the Patriots.
Aaron Rodgers warms up ahead of the Jets’ Week 8 game against the Patriots. / David Butler II-Imagn Images
The New York Jets trailed by one to the New England Patriots after one quarter on Sunday afternoon. The Jets were called for multiple penalties, missed an extra point and used up all three of their timeouts in the quarter.

Still, they were in the game despite Aaron Rodgers' s 16 pasing yards in the opening quarter. After the Jets used their third timeout to avoid a delay of game, CBS's Spero Dedes roasted the team.

"This is unbelievable," Dedes said. "The communication... this almost feels like a preseason game now."

Color commentator Adam Archuleta agreed, as did Jets beat reporter Rich Cimini on X.

Still, the Jets scored another touchdown in the second quarter to take the lead. The two teams already played in Weekl 3 with New York coming away with a 24-3 win. Since then they've fired their head coach, traded for Davante Adams and convinced Haason Reddick to end a long holdout and play.

