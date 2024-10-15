SI

Aaron Rodgers Was Visibly Frustrated Four Minutes Into Bills Game

He threw a touchdown on the next drive.

Stephen Douglas

Aaron Rodgers frustrated early against the Bills.
/ ESPN
The New York Jets took on the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football to cap Week 6. It was the first game of the season that the Jets played after owner Woody Johnson fired head coach Robert Saleh and named Jeff Ulbrich interim coach. That combined with Todd Downing taking over play-calling duties was supposed to provide a spark for the Jets.

For a moment it did as the Jets marched down the field on the game's opening drive, earning first downs on three consecutive plays. Unfortunately, the drive stalled out when Aaron Rodgers and Breece Hall couldn't connect on third-and-4 and the Jets had to settle for a field goal.

Rodgers looked annoyed after they failed to convert and then hit the bench which prompted Joe Buck to point out "he's frustrated."

Not the greatest body language, but Rodgers was much happier on the second drive after throwing a touchdown to Garrett Wilson. Clearly, the team has been fixed.

STEPHEN DOUGLAS

Stephen Douglas is a Senior Writer on the Breaking & Trending News Team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in journalism and media since 2008, and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Stephen spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and has previously written for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.

