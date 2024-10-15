Aaron Rodgers Was Visibly Frustrated Four Minutes Into Bills Game
The New York Jets took on the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football to cap Week 6. It was the first game of the season that the Jets played after owner Woody Johnson fired head coach Robert Saleh and named Jeff Ulbrich interim coach. That combined with Todd Downing taking over play-calling duties was supposed to provide a spark for the Jets.
For a moment it did as the Jets marched down the field on the game's opening drive, earning first downs on three consecutive plays. Unfortunately, the drive stalled out when Aaron Rodgers and Breece Hall couldn't connect on third-and-4 and the Jets had to settle for a field goal.
Rodgers looked annoyed after they failed to convert and then hit the bench which prompted Joe Buck to point out "he's frustrated."
Not the greatest body language, but Rodgers was much happier on the second drive after throwing a touchdown to Garrett Wilson. Clearly, the team has been fixed.