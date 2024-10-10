New Jets Head Coach Announces Nathaniel Hackett Will No Longer Call Plays for Offense
The New York Jets are shaking up their coordinator roles in the wake of Robert Saleh's firing. Interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich announced the changes at his first press conference on Thursday revealing that Nathaniel Hackett would no longer be calling the plays on offense.
Instead, quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator Todd Downing will have play calling duties.
"This is more a byproduct of a different take on things," Ulbrich explained. "I'm not saying its a better or worse take on things by any means. Just a different take on things. A fresh approach. Ultimately, Todd will have the full say on the gameplan and ultimately the plays that are called within the game."
Downing was the offensive coordinator for Oakland Raiders in 2017 and the Tennessee Titans in 2021 and 2022. The '17 Raiders were 23rd in scoring and 17th in offensive yards. The '21 Titans were 15th in points and 17th in yards. The '22 Titans were 28th and 30th in those respective categories.
While it's unclear what Hackett will be doing now, Ulbrich made it sound like he's willing to do whatever, which makes sense if his head was on the chopping block while Saleh was still in charge.
"Just another testament to the human being that Nathaniel Hackett is," Ulbrich said. "The fact that he's going give us everything in his body and heart and soul and he's going to continue to be a big part of the success we're going to continue to have going forward from an offensive perspective. And just, I feel so fortunate that he is staying with us. I mean, here's a guy that's been a head coach in this league and willing to draw cards. Willing to do whatever it takes. The true heart of a servant. Just, I feel so fortunate that he's on our staff, that he's in our lives and I can't speak enough good things about him."
Hackett, who came to New York last year to reunite with Aaron Rodgers, was the offensive coordinator for the Green Bay Packers from 2019 to 2021. Last year, with Rodgers injured, the Jets finished 29th in scoring offense and 31st in offensive yards. This year with Rodgers they're up to 25th in scoring and 27th in yardage.
It remains to be seen whether the playcaller will make any difference.