SI

Abdul Carter Faced Brutal 'Welcome to the NFL' Moment in Second Preseason Game

A brutal moment for the No. 3 pick of the draft.

Eva Geitheim

Giants rookie Abdul Carter gets knocked down by Jets tackle Chukwuma Okorafor.
Giants rookie Abdul Carter gets knocked down by Jets tackle Chukwuma Okorafor. / NFL Network.
In this story:

Welcome to the NFL, Abdul Carter.

The No. 3 pick in the draft by the Giants has overall looked good through two preseason games, but even he wasn't immune from error. During one play against the Jets on Saturday, the Penn State product's attempt to rush the passer was quickly blown off by Jets tight end Stone Smartt, who knocked him to the ground. As Carter tried to get up, Jets tackle Chukwuma Okorafor then took him back to the ground.

The reigning Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year is used to having his way in opponents' backfields. He compiled 12 sacks in his final season of college, and in his preseason debut against the Bills last week, Carter seamlessly got multiple pressures against their offensive line, event against Bills Pro Bowl tackle Dion Dawkins. On this play though, Carter couldn't even get to the backfield and was instead quickly shoved to his back.

Carter was otherwise able to get quick pressure versus the Jets again this week, but getting blocked like that by Smartt and Okorafor might have overshadowed any other highlights this time.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Eva Geitheim
EVA GEITHEIM

Eva Geitheim is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Prior to joining SI in December 2024, she wrote for Newsweek, Gymnastics Now and Dodgers Nation. A Bay Area native, she has a bachelor's in communications from UCLA. When not writing, she can be found baking or re-watching Gilmore Girls.

Home/NFL