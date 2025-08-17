Abdul Carter Faced Brutal 'Welcome to the NFL' Moment in Second Preseason Game
Welcome to the NFL, Abdul Carter.
The No. 3 pick in the draft by the Giants has overall looked good through two preseason games, but even he wasn't immune from error. During one play against the Jets on Saturday, the Penn State product's attempt to rush the passer was quickly blown off by Jets tight end Stone Smartt, who knocked him to the ground. As Carter tried to get up, Jets tackle Chukwuma Okorafor then took him back to the ground.
The reigning Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year is used to having his way in opponents' backfields. He compiled 12 sacks in his final season of college, and in his preseason debut against the Bills last week, Carter seamlessly got multiple pressures against their offensive line, event against Bills Pro Bowl tackle Dion Dawkins. On this play though, Carter couldn't even get to the backfield and was instead quickly shoved to his back.
Carter was otherwise able to get quick pressure versus the Jets again this week, but getting blocked like that by Smartt and Okorafor might have overshadowed any other highlights this time.