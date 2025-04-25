Abdul Carter, Jaxson Dart Share Cool Moment As Giants' First-Round Picks
The New York Giants were the only team to have two first-round draft picks on Thursday night after the team struck a trade with the Houston Texans to receive the 25th pick.
The Giants selected Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter with the No. 3 overall pick, and then jumped back in the first round to draft Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart at No. 25.
On Friday, the two new rookie teammates met each other and shared a cool moment. They hugged and gave each other compliments on their outfits.
"We're about to light this up," Dart said, to which Carter agreed. It's safe to say they're pumped to be the newest members of the Giants.
Carter and Dart will have some work to do in New York. After a disappointing 3–14 season, the Giants are looking to finish with their first winning season and playoff berth since 2022 next season.