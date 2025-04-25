Giants Select Penn State DE Abdul Carter With No. 3 Pick at 2025 NFL Draft
The New York Giants have a new defensive star in town after selecting Penn State edge pass rusher Abdul Carter on Thursday night at the NFL draft.
It's been projected for a while that Carter would land with the Giants in the first round. He met with coach Brian Daboll and the organization earlier this month, which led many NFL analysts to believe that the team's decision was already made up. The Giants were first thought to be interested in Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, but their focus shifted after acquiring veteran quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston this offseason.
Carter was expected to be drafted within the first three picks on Thursday night. The defensive end previously campaigned for himself to be the No. 1 overall pick, and, for a time, Carter was predicted to land with the Browns. But, Carter ended up in New York.
There was concern for a little bit back in February about Carter's NFL future after it was discovered that he had a stress reaction in his right foot. However, Carter was able to avoid surgery and still participate in Penn State's Pro Day in March.
In his third year with the Nittany Lions last season, Carter posted career-highs with 68 total tackles, 12 sacks and two forced fumbles.
After a disappointing 3–14 season, the Giants are looking to finish with their first winning season and playoff berth since 2022 next season.