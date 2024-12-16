Absurd Josh Allen Chest Pass Highlight TD Wiped Out by Holding Penalty vs. Lions
Josh Allen had a relatively quiet game against the Detroit Lions in Week 15. After accounting for six touchdowns in a loss to the Los Angeles Rams last week, he only threw two touchdown passes and ran for two more scores in a 48-42 win over the Lions.
Allen very nearly had a third touchdown pass late in the fourth quarter when he threw a chest pass to a wide open Dawson Knox, but the play was negated by a holding call against the offensive line.
If only this had counted it would have been an all-time highlight for Allen in what is shaping up to be an MVP-caliber season. Jim Nantz and Tony Romo couldn't believe what Allen had pulled off and the way he ran towards the sideline with his finger in the air before Knox had even caught the ball was Steph Curry-esque.
Here's another angle.
Patrick Mahomes is the only other guy in the league who might have that in his bag and he hasn't even tried it yet.