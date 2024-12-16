SI

Absurd Josh Allen Chest Pass Highlight TD Wiped Out by Holding Penalty vs. Lions

Tony Romo and Jim Nantz couldn't believe it.

Stephen Douglas

Josh Allen runs off the field after a highlight that wasn’t meant to be.
Josh Allen had a relatively quiet game against the Detroit Lions in Week 15. After accounting for six touchdowns in a loss to the Los Angeles Rams last week, he only threw two touchdown passes and ran for two more scores in a 48-42 win over the Lions.

Allen very nearly had a third touchdown pass late in the fourth quarter when he threw a chest pass to a wide open Dawson Knox, but the play was negated by a holding call against the offensive line.

If only this had counted it would have been an all-time highlight for Allen in what is shaping up to be an MVP-caliber season. Jim Nantz and Tony Romo couldn't believe what Allen had pulled off and the way he ran towards the sideline with his finger in the air before Knox had even caught the ball was Steph Curry-esque.

Here's another angle.

Patrick Mahomes is the only other guy in the league who might have that in his bag and he hasn't even tried it yet.

Stephen Douglas
STEPHEN DOUGLAS

Stephen Douglas is a Senior Writer on the Breaking & Trending News Team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in journalism and media since 2008, and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Stephen spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and has previously written for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.

