Abysmal Stat Resurfaces on Colts QB Room After Daniel Jones Signing
The Indianapolis Colts came into the offseason determined to add competition for quarterback Anthony Richardson, and they have now done that by agreeing to sign Daniel Jones to a one-year, $14 million deal on Tuesday.
Whether Jones improves the competition at the quarterback position for the Colts is a separate question. Among players with at least 10 starts, Jones and Richardson hold the two lowest passer ratings in the NFL over the last two seasons, with Richardson notching a 61.6 rating and Jones recording a 79.4 passer rating through 2023 and '24. Richardson also has the worst completion percentage over that span (50.6%), and Jones has the fewest adjusted yards per attempt.
Outside of both quarterbacks demonstrating inconsistent play over their careers, they have also struggled to stay on the field for a full season. Richardson missed the majority of his rookie season to undergo shoulder surgery. He also missed time in 2024 because of an oblique injury. Jones has missed time in multiple seasons due to various injuries, including a torn ACL in 2023.
Over his first two seasons, Richardson has yet to emerge as the surefire future of the Colts' franchise at quarterback, but Indianapolis did know Richardson would be more of a project coming out of college. Given he missed the majority of his rookie season because of injury, the Colts have been quick to look for competition at the position. Jones showed flashes of potential on the New York Giants, and even helped them reach the postseason in 2022, but it does seem like a long-shot for him to emerge as the Colts' answer at quarterback.
Unless Richardson or Jones steps up in 2025, the Colts might not be any closer than they have been to solving their quarterback woes since Andrew Luck's shocking retirement in 2019.