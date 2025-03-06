Adam 'Pacman' Jones Tells Deion Sanders He 'Cheated the Program' for NFL Drug Tests
Adam 'Pacman' Jones made a rather eye-opening revelation during a recent appearance on Deion Sanders's weekly Tubi show, We Got Time Today.
The former NFL cornerback was a guest on Sanders' show when the topic of drug testing in the NFL came up. Jones has admitted since his retirement that he used to smoke marijuana before playing in games, though he was never caught by the league's drug tests.
He tried to explain to Sanders just how he managed to stay off the NFL's radar when it came to his use of marijuana, declaring that he never got caught because he "cheated the program."
"I cheated the program. Like, I was really good. People don’t know how smart I am, but like, I can say it now. I don’t play no more. But like, I’ve never used my (urine) for a (urine) test. Not one time," said Jones.
Sanders indicated to Jones that his method of ducking the NFL's drug testing wouldn't yield much success today, to which the former defensive back disagreed.
"It can happen if you know what you’re doing," Jones retorted. "Don’t say it can’t happen, Pop."
Sanders argued that because the NFL's sample collectors are in the room with the player while they provide their urine sample, it would be near impossible to cheat the system. Jones still disagreed, indicating there are ways around even that.
Jones seemed more than willing to share his methods of gaming the system, but Sanders cut him off and prevented him from elaborating further.
Jones, a former first-round pick in 2005, played 12 seasons in the NFL, spending time with the Tennessee Titans, Dallas Cowboys, Cincinnati Bengals and Denver Broncos. He had 17 interceptions and 97 pass defenses across 146 career games and last played in 2018.