Adam Sandler Reacts to Travis Kelce's Awesome 'Happy Gilmore' Style Tee Shot
Travis Kelce seems to already be preparing for his upcoming role in Happy Gilmore 2, a sequel to the iconic golf parody film featuring Adam Sandler.
Kelce's role in the new movie hasn't been totally fleshed out, but Sandler did say the Kansas City Chiefs tight end will at least have a cameo.
Since the news has been released, Kelce posted a video of him practicing his best "Happy Gilmore" tee shot on the golf course. He crushed the ball, and Sandler was quickly impressed.
"I think I got the swing down," Kelce told Sandler.
"Oh, that's a long walk up," Sandler said while watching the clip of Kelce's swing on this week's New Heights episode. "Boom!"
Sandler admitted on the podcast that he was thinking of casting Kelce as his character's son while he was writing the script months ago.
This won't be Kelce's first try at acting. He's set to appear in the new FX horror series,Grotesquerie, as well as potentially star in his first lead role in the action-comedy, Loose Cannons.