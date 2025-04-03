Adam Schefter Bluntly Addressed Ominous Future of Eagles' Signature Tush Push Play
The NFL's latest controversy this offseason surrounds the infamous "tush push" and whether the play should be banned moving forward.
The polarizing play has been performed by the Philadelphia Eagles at an astounding success rate in recent years—so much so that NFL team owners are considering banning it amid debates over whether or not it truly is a football play.
NFL owners were supposed to vote on the tush push ban proposal earlier this week, but the vote has been tabled for at least another month.
As teams continue to weigh the pros and cons, NFL insider Adam Schefter revealed on Thursday that league commissioner Roger Goodell has already seemingly picked his side in the tush push debate.
“I think if we go and we parse through what the NFL commissioner Roger Goodell told reporters at his post-league meeting press conference, I think it became pretty apparent that he and others want the tush push out of the game," Schefter said.
"There are 16 votes that they've gotten," continued Schefter. "16 teams willing to overturn the tush push and have it banned. The league needs 24 votes. And Roger Goodell is a master at getting the votes he needs for the issues he wants... Rest be assured, they're going to be working to get those 24 votes before the main meeting in Minneapolis. And I believe, ultimately, they will get them."
Goodell had this to say about the tush push on Tuesday:
"I think there are safety issues being considered with the tush push," Goodell said. "We have very little data but we see the potential risk. It makes a lot of sense to go back to the old rule prohibiting pulling or pushing ball carriers."
Whether teams are actually worried about player safety or are just jealous of the Eagles' success, it certainly sounds like from Schefter's point of view that the polarizing play’s elimination might not be a matter of if but when.