Adam Schefter Weighs in on Job Security for Giants’ Brian Daboll, GM Joe Schoen
The 2–8 New York Giants made a big change on Monday when they announced quarterback Daniel Jones would be benched moving forward for Tommy DeVito. Could other personnel changes be happening soon?
Giants coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen seem to be in the hot seat with the rough start to the season, but it doesn't sound like their jobs are up for grabs quite yet, if at all.
ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Monday's Pat McAfee Show that Daboll and Schoen are "safe right now," but things could change depending how the rest of the season goes.
"I believe they're safe right now," Schefter said. "[Giants owner] John Mara came out and said that they were going to be safe... I think right now this ownership wants to believe in continuity, wants to not make any changes—that's what they're planning to do. Could their plans change? Sure, but I don't believe they're planning right now to change the head coach and the GM."
If a coaching or general manager change were to happen, fans would most likely see it in the offseason instead of during the 2024 season.
The Giants will return from their bye week to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. All eyes will be on DeVito to see if he can deliver a heroic win for the Giants.