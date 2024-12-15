Adam Schefter Explained Why Some NFL Coaches Were 'Sad' About Bill Belichick's UNC Job
Bill Belichick stunned the football world this past week when he became the new head football coach at the University of North Carolina.
The move also left a number of people in the NFL world "sad," according to a report by Adam Schefter on ESPN's Sunday NFL Countdown.
Schefter said he heard from many executives and coaches throughout the league who couldn't believe that the coach who led the New England Patriots to six Super Bowl titles wasn't coming back to the NFL.
"There were calls that I got this week from people on coaching staffs and front offices—and they were sad," Schefter said. "They were sad that the greatest coach in the National Football League has left the game, creating a loss for the NFL to go coach at North Carolina. They were sad.”
Here's more from Schefter on the move, and the possibility of Belichick ever coming back to the NFL:
Belichick, on the other hand, seemed thrilled to be taking over a college program where is has dad once served as an assistant coach.
We'll have to wait and see how the NFL legend can do at the college level.