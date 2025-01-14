Adam Schefter Had Four Words to Describe Mike Vrabel's Patriots Front Office Influence
Mike Vrabel is taking over as the new head coach of the New England Patriots, and it seems he's going to be extremely influential over the organization's front office, too.
During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, ESPN's NFL insider Adam Schefter discussed Vrabel's return to the franchise and indicated that executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf was going to report to Vrabel.
In short, as Schefter put it, "Vrabes is the man," in New England, when McAfee asked about the front-office hierarchy.
"Eliot Wolf––I don't even think he's got the GM title, but he's staying in his job, whatever that is. And they're going to bring Ryan Cowden from the Giants, who worked with Vrabel in Tennessee. He's going to come in and assist under Eliot," said Schefter.
Speaking during his introductory press conference, Vrabel discussed how he envisions his working relationship with Wolf.
"I think the most important thing is there’s a shared organizational vision for what we want to do and how we want to work and how we want to acquire players. There's numerous ways to acquire players through free agency, trade, draft, post-draft process, post after training camp," he said. "Again, I'm just excited to sit down with Eliot and his staff... I've had conversations with him, but I need to sit down with his staff and figure out where we're at, what we need to do."
As such, Vrabel figures to have plenty of input as to what the team does in the upcoming NFL draft, where the Patriots own the No. 4 pick, as well as free agency, where New England has the most cap space to work with of any team in the league.