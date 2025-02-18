Adam Schefter Lays Out Scenario for Rams to Pursue Aaron Rodgers
There could be a handful of quarterbacks playing for new teams in 2025, chief among those being former New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who parted ways with the team in February, a move that will be costly for the Jets.
Rodgers, 41, is keen on playing one final season in the NFL before retiring, but he'll have to find a new home in the league after his departure from New York. ESPN's NFL insider Adam Schefter discussed a possible landing spot for Rodgers next season on the latest episode of his podcast, raising the Los Angeles Rams as a potential destination for Rodgers in what would be his 21st season.
The possibility of Rodgers heading to L.A. would hinge on the Rams being unable to reach an agreement on a new contract with Matthew Stafford.
"...(Matthew Stafford) is due $35 million this year, none of it is guaranteed. It's up to those two sides to figure out a number that the Rams can live with, that Matthew Stafford is more comfortable with, that would enable him to continue and finish his NFL career with the Rams. ... If the Rams couldn't get a deal done with Stafford, if they decide to trade him––a lot of "if's" involved––then Aaron Rodgers, in my mind, would be thrilled with the idea of going to Los Angeles. And the Rams could probably get him at a lower cost than it would be for Matthew Stafford," Schefter said Tuesday.
Rodgers, a native of Pleasant Valley, Calif. and a former University of California, Berkeley star, could be enticed by the opportunity to return to his home state and join a contending team fresh off a run to the NFC divisional round.
Schefter made clear that both Stafford and the Rams are hoping to reach an agreement on a new deal, but if things don't come to fruition in that regard, Rodgers could be a viable Plan B.