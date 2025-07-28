Adam Schefter Reveals Terry McLaurin's Lofty Contract Demands Amid Commanders Holdout
The Washington Commanders are navigating the contract situation of star wide receiver Terry McLaurin, who, after a brief holdout, returned to training camp on Sunday but was placed on the PUP list with an ankle injury.
McLaurin is seeking a new deal as he enters the final year of his current contract, in which he's due to make a base salary of $15.5 million and carry a $25 million cap hit.
The 29-year-old is seeking an improved deal, and according to the latest intel from ESPN's NFL insider Adam Schefter, who was reporting on the matter during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, McLaurin is seeking a contract greater than the one DK Metcalf received from the Steelers after being traded by the Seahawks this offseason.
Here's what Schefter had to say:
"It's been vast," said Schefter of the separation between McLaurin and the Commanders in their negotiations.
"I would say, DK Metcalf was the same draft class as Terry McLaurin, he got about $33 million per year. I wouldn't think that Terry is willing to take less than that, and I think he wants considerably more than that. Now, what it comes in at, we'll wind up seeing. Washington, they're not there right now. They love and value Terry McLaurin but they love and value him at a different price."
Schefter said he doesn't think a new deal is close to being agreed upon, but made clear he believes McLaurin will likely be demanding a salary in excess of Metcalf's $33 million annual average value.
McLaurin has been a consistent weapon for the Commanders, regardless of who has been the team's quarterback throughout his six-year career. The two-time Pro Bowl receiver is coming off a career year in which he recorded 82 catches, 1,096 yards and 13 touchdowns, serving as Jayden Daniels' top target in his rookie season.
Fans will be hoping a deal can get done, but Schefter's latest intel doesn't seem too optimistic that this saga is nearing its conclusion.